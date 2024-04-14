The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team has won 10 of its last 11 games and kept it rolling with a 9-0 Game 2 victory versus No. 6 Vanderbilt to clinch the weekend series.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, junior outfielder Travis Chestnut hit a 429-foot solo home run over the scoreboard in left field. The moment was extra special for him as Saturday was his dad's birthday. And it wasn't even the first time he did it.

"It was a slider, actually really quick, funny story. The past three years on April 13, it's my father's birthday today. Two years ago at junior college, I hit a home run on the 13th," Chestnut recalled. "Last year I didn't have an at-bat on the 13th, Trevor Wener got picked off to finish the game. On the 14th I told my dad, 'Hey, if I get an at-bat today, we're going to say today was the 13th,' and I hit one on the 14th. Then today is the 13th and I hit another one. Last year I hit it left of the scoreboard. "I told him last year and today that history would repeat itself. If it happens twice, three times, it's bound to happen again. I don't know if that's really the reason that it's his birthday. The guy left a slider up in the zone and I was able to get to it. But it's still a pretty cool thing and fun to say."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M junior outfielder Travis Chestnut celebrates dad's birthday with homer vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt