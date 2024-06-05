Texas A&M junior outfielder Braden Montgomery reflects on advancing to Super Regionals

Junior outfielder Braden Montgomery belted a 3-run home run to right field in the top of the fourth inning on Sunday night to propel the No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team past No. 23 Louisiana during the Bryan-College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park.

"It's super cool. I was glad to just see like what coach was saying, our guys bounced back from playing a little bit out of who we are as hitters last night," Montgomery recalled postgame. "It was good to see us bounce back and get back to executing the plan that we do, swinging at strikes and taking balls. I thought we did a great job, it was awesome. I think we'll be able to carry that into next weekend and that will ultimately decide how far we are able to take it."

The NCAA Super Regionals at Olsen Field versus Oregon begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

