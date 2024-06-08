Texas A&M junior Braden Montgomery injured in Super Regional matchup vs. Oregon

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Braden Montgomery (6) bats against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Texas A&M's (47-13) Game 1 matchup vs. the visiting Oregon Ducks (40-18) in the Super Regionals was not the best start for the home team, as the Aggies went down 2-0 behind a shaky start from ace pitcher Ryan Prager.

However, after Jackson Appel hit a single with two men on base in the bottom of the first, one of those base runners, star outfielder Braden Montgomery, was confusingly waved home by A&M 3rd base coach Nolan Cain, which led to the junior MLB prospect twisting his ankle in the process.

Unable to put weight on his ankle or even stand up, Texas A&M's medical staff came immediately to his aid, eventually placing an air cast on his affected ankle, and being ruled out of the game and potentially the remainder of the postseason.

As more news regarding his injury will be released in due time, Travis Chestnut has replaced Montgomery in the outfield, while Kaeden Kent was moved to second base.

So far this season, Montgomery recorded 76 hits, 27 home runs, and a .322 batting average.

Not good at all for Texas A&M baseball, projected first round MLB Draft pick Branden Montgomery was put in an air cast after a play at the plate. Needed help getting off the field. pic.twitter.com/15a7x9EPvW — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 8, 2024

