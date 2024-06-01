Texas A&M junior Braden Montgomery is 'as complete of a player as you're going to get'

Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M junior Braden Montgomery is projected to be a Top 10 pick in many mocks around the country and for good reason ahead of July's 2024 MLB Draft.

Ben Weinrib of MLB.com recently wrote an article about Montgomery's potential to go in the first five picks and Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle raved about the versatile outfielder/right-handed pitcher.

