New Texas A&M DE Josh Celiscar is ready to make an impact in 2024

The transfer portal will officially reopen on April 16 of the next week, so prepare for the chaos that will ensue. This week, however, Texas A&M's 2024 defensive line got stronger with the addition of longtime UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar, who spent his last four seasons in Florida.

Bringing notable confidence to a depth chart where he'll have to earn his spot in the rotation, Celiscar recently spoke to GigEm247 beat writer Carter Karels, and let's say that this young man isn't afraid of a bit of competition come fall.

“I do not care who they think is better than me. I am going to prove to them that I am better and I can showcase a lot of things that they need on the defense.”

At 6-4 and 265 pounds, Celiscar is 20-plus pounds lighter than Shemar Turner (290 pounds) and Shemar Stewart (285 pounds), but he provides added versatility to work around the line and find his best spot to thrive in his final collegiate season.

As Celiscar noted in the interview, he knows what he's capable of after producing right out the gate during his freshman season at UCF, amassing 156 career tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, eight sacks and three pass deflections with over 50 appearances.

Already creating a close bond with Texas A&M defensive line coach Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer, Celiscar reportedly feels right at home.

Set to carry 90 scholarship players into the fall, this is by far the deepest roster the Aggies have had in quite some time, and adding a veteran talent in Josh Celiscar is the right move at the right time.

Note: Celiscar is set to arrive in June, joining former Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: New Texas A&M DE Josh Celiscar is ready to make an impact in 2024