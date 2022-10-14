James Franklin the second-most overpaid coach in college football?

Associated Press

Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night. Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia's leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1. Mathis said he put no extra pressure on himself to perform in Donaldson’s absence.