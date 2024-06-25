Texas A&M OF Jace LaViolette is ready to work in 2025

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's (53-15) 2024 baseball season sadly ended in defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series Finals, falling 6-5 in a decisive Game 3. Still, one name consistently stands out for those wondering what's to come in 2025.

Since the start of the postseason, head coach Jim Schlossnagle has dealt with several key injuries, led by star outfielder Braden Montgomery's broken ankle. Sophomore starting pitcher Shane Sdao was also sidelined with an upper-body injury, ending his postseason run.

However, the Aggies persevered behind the emergence of junior 2B Kaeden Kent and, of course, A&M's elite pitching staff Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, Josh Stewart, and Evan Aschenbeck dominated on the mound.

While several bad pitches leading to Tennessee home runs essentially ended the championship series in the last two games, sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette had his moments amid his hamstring injury, including a home run on Sunday afternoon.

LaViolette's late-season struggles were questionable outside of his nagging injury. Still, heading into his all-important junior season in 2025, this young man is poised to hit his stride, which says a lot after hitting 29 home runs and a record 50 bombs in his first two seasons.

On Tuesday, after a brief reflection, LaViolette took to X to express his gratitude toward the 12th Man and his excitement for what's to come next season:

"Thank you, 12th Man, from the bottom of my heart for everything ya'll did for us throughout the year. If you're in the portal you're missing out if you don't want to be apart of the best university in the nation. This is where people come to be great! Let's go get it done next year!

Finishing out his sophomore campaign, LaViolette recorded 79 hits and 29 home runs for a .305 average on the year.

