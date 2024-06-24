Texas A&M OF Jace LaViolette proves he is 'one of the best players in the nation' vs. Vols

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the College World Series finals versus top seed Tennessee, the Texas A&M baseball team took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field by Jace LaViolette,

The superstar sophomore outfielder hit the 50th homer of his collegiate career during the 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I just felt like (Aaron Combs) was executing pitches whenever he needed to," LaViolette said. "Obviously, they have a really good pitching staff. I mean, you give a lot of credit to them. I just feel like if we make a few better swings and balls land, it's a different game, but that's baseball and it happens so credit to them. "There's ebbs and flows, you try not to ride the highs and lows and I feel like I have been riding that low too much. Coach pulled me over and talked about my body language, he just told me that I'm 'one of the best players in the nation' and I need to act like it. I feel like that's one of the things that changed today."

The No. 3 Aggies will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Monday evening. First pitch of Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

