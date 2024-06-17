Texas A&M OF Jace LaViolette 'got a little scared' making game-saving play vs. Florida

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) makes a catch against the wall against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette sealed a 3-2 win against Florida with a highlight play on Saturday night during the opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the top of the ninth inning with one out and the go-ahead run at the dish, Gators sophomore second baseman Cade Kurland crushed a pitch to right field where the 6-foot-6 superstar reached above the fence and robbed Kurland of the homer.

