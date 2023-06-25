Texas A&M’s huge recruiting week is a sign of things to come

What a week it was for Texas A&M and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, as the 2024 recruiting class gained three more commitments on Thursday and Friday, consisting of four-star tight end Eric Karner, four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart, and three-star offensive lineman Coen Echols, just a week after landing three-star quarterback Miles O’Neill, who possesses one of the livest arms in the high school football ranks.

With ten commitments, the class now comprises seven four-star, and three three-star prospects, sitting at 28th in Rivals’ newest 2024 recruiting rankings, placed one spot ahead of Alabama. These four recent additions committing in a two-week span is not the norm, yet one thing remains true after last week’s results; this is just the beginning of their momentum ride.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To start, four-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who recently announced his July 1 commitment announcement on Friday, is an overwhelming favorite to land with the Maroon and White in just less than a week from now, while the following recent June 2, June 9, and June 16 visitors are all trending towards the Aggies.

Four-star IOL Makai Saina

Four-star WR Ernest Campbell

Four-star OT Bennett Warren

Four-star OT Blake Ivy

Four-star IOL Isendre Ahfua

While several recruiting battles continue, especially concerning five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, Jimbo Fisher, and his staff have made positive strides that shouldn’t be ignored, and as the recruiting dead period begins on Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 24.

A quick reminder about the upcoming Dead Period: Considered “not permissible” to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations, both on and off campus, meaning unofficial and official visits are not allowed during this time.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Coaches, friends, and former players pay tribute after Terry Price's passing 2024 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby sets his offical commitment date Texas A&M severely disrespected in PFF's latest SEC power rankings

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire