Texas A&M hires Virginia associate head coach Blaire Anderson as director of swimming & diving

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts made his first significant hire Monday, naming Blaire Anderson as the next director of swimming & diving.

"Blaire is a bright, energetic young coach who has recruited extremely well for a championship program at Virginia," Alberts proclaimed in a news release. "I believe she has a vision for that same championship program here in Aggieland. We welcome her and her family to the Aggie family."

Anderson most recently served as associate head coach for the Cavaliers.

"First off I want to thank Trev Alberts, Brad Barnes, the entire Texas A&M administration and community for welcoming me with such Aggie hospitality," Anderson stated. "I am honored to be the director of swimming & diving, a new era for Texas A&M as the men's and women's programs combine as one team, with one vision. The legacy established by both Steve Bultman and Jay Holmes will provide a foundation for this team's future success, and for that I am truly grateful. The pride and spirit that Aggies have is second to none and I'm excited to be a part of it. "Thanks and Gig 'em."

The Virginia women's swimming & diving program had won four consecutive national championships under Anderson's guidance from 2021-24.

"Coach Anderson is an exceptional recruiter who has been a major factor in breaking a program into the championship club. She also has a proven ability to connect with, develop and retain student-athletes," explained Brad Barnes, Texas A&M's executive associate director of athletics and the sport administrator for swimming & diving. "She shares Texas A&M's values, cares about student-athletes and is excited to build upon the tremendous success of the past while launching this program to new heights."

