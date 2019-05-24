Texas A&M hires Ole Miss AD Bjork

Texas A&M plucked Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork to fill the same role with the Aggies.

Bjork, 46, will fill the vacancy created by another swap within the Southeastern Conference when ex-Aggies athletic director Scott Woodward left for the same job at LSU.

"I am so honored to accept this position and look forward to greeting coaches, staff and the entire 12th Man," Bjork said in a statement. "I remember visits to Kyle Field even before its massive renovation, being enthralled with the whole environment. I love leadership lessons, especially in military history; The Corps of Cadets - the ‘Keepers of the Spirit' - are also a wonderful draw to the university.

"I will always aspire to live up to the core values that the university holds dear, and to compete for and win championships."

The Aggies included head football coach Jimbo Fisher in the decision-making process to hire a new athletic director, according to the Dallas Morning News. Fisher worked alongside university president Michael Young to spearhead the search.

Bjork spent seven years at Ole Miss, during which time the NCAA vacated several victories for the Rebels' football team and instituted a playoff ban for 2018. The NCAA cited the reason for the sanctions on a lack of institutional control and an "unrestrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting."

Texas A&M also considered Clemson's Dan Radakovich and Oregon's Rob Mullens for its vacant position, the newspaper reported. But Radakovich signed a contract extension to remain with the Tigers, and Mullens decided to remain loyal to the Ducks.

--Field Level Media