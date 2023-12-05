Texas A&M has hired Adam Cushing has the program’s new offensive line coach

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has continued to assemble his new coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season. After the dismissal of offensive line coach Steve Adazzio last week, rumors surrounding Duke OL/ Run-game coordinator Adam Cushing as his possible successor came to fruition on Tuesday afternoon.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Cushing has officially been hired as the Aggies’ offensive line coach, bringing in a wealth of experience and recent success during his two-year stint with the Blue Devils under Elko.

Cushing’s two seasons in Durham were headlined by the play of offensive tackle Graham Barton and center Jacob Monk to All-ACC honors and led Duke in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed while aiding a highly productive run game in 2022 and 2023.

Texas A&M is expected to hire Duke offensive line coach Adam Cushing and Blue Devils cornerbacks coach Ishmael Aristide, sources tell @247sports. Cushing developed players like star tackle Graham Barton at Duke. Aristide previously worked at A&M in 2019 and ‘20 as an analyst.… pic.twitter.com/ZXuu852vsE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 5, 2023

Before taking on his first head coaching stint at Eastern Illinois, Cushing, who was the OL coach at Northwestern for nine seasons (2009-2018), coached some of the top pass protectors while helping then quarterback Clayton Thorson set multiple school records through the air. Most notably, Cushing mentored current Los Angeles Charger left tackle Rashawn Slater to becoming the 13th-overall Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On paper, Adam Cushing is a significant upgrade, and knowing Mike Elko’s track record with staff hires, he looks like the perfect fit heading into the 2024 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire