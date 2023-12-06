Texas A&M will hire Colin Klein as the program’s next offensive coordinator

It has been confirmed that Texas A&M and head football coach Mike Elko will hire Kansas State offensive coordinator Colin Klein as the program’s new OC, which was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Wednesday morning.

Klein, who has spent the past two seasons with K State, has been on multiple teams radars this season, recently receiving OC offers at both Penn State and Notre Dame before Elko came calling.

So, what does the 34-year-old Klein bring to the the Aggies offense?

Focusing on the 2023 season, Kansas State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) ranked 23rd in total offense, averaging 445 yards per contest. Even better, the Wildcats averaged nearly 38 points per game, good for 10th nationally.

What is even more important to note is that this was all done with less talent compared to A&M’s five-star factory led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who is poised to take the next step toward his incredible ceiling with the right OC calling plays and designing the offense.

This was a slam dunk move by Mike Elko as the first-year head coach continues to assemble his staff, and knowing the Aggies have finally found their playcaller for the future has to be a sigh of relief.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire