Texas A&M’s head-to-head records against every 2024 SEC opponent

Last Wednesday, the SEC Network revealed the entire SEC schedule for the 2024 season, which now stands at 16 teams post-2023, including Texas and Oklahoma. As dates and times remain unannounced, the speculation on how things will play out has already begun in droves.

Outside of the relatively easy draw for the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma’s brutal slate, including road games at Auburn, LSU, and Ole Miss, and hosting Alabama, Tennessee, and the ascending South Carolina Gamecocks.

Texas A&M can thank the schedule makers for putting them in an incredibly fortunate position to make a legitimate postseason run. Other than their season opener at home against Notre Dame, the Aggies will travel to face Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, and South Carolina while hosting Missouri, LSU, and Texas, as the Lone Star Showdown’s 13-year layoff is back on track.

Most notably, the Aggies’ avoidance of Alabama and Ole Miss in 2024 are two of the biggest reasons that expectations will be sky-high in what will likely be Jimbo Fisher’s seventh season with the Maroon and White.

How have the Aggies faired against SEC since joining in 2012? Here are the records versus all eight of Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC opponents.

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

All-time-record: Arkansas leads 42-34-3

Last Meeting in 2022: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

My take: Since joining the SEC in 2012, Texas A&M has won 10 out of their last 11 matchups. In 2024, The Southwest Classic could play its final game at AT&T Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Marquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All-time-record: Texas A&M leads 7-6

Last meeting in 2022: Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10

My take: Before falling to the Tigers in one of the more embarrassing losses in 2022 (there are many), the Aggies have dominated the series the two prior seasons, including a 20-3 home beat down in 2021.

All-time-records: Texas A&M leads 9-7

Last meeting in 2021: Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

My take: Under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri could be a lethal offensive threat in 2023, and even though the roster will look vastly different in 2024, this remains a trap game for the Maroon and White.

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

All-time-record: Tied at 3-3

Last meeting in 2022: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

My take: Florida’s 41-24 romp behind quarterback Anthony Richardson was a total nightmare last season, especially since half of the Aggies roster missed the game due to injury and illness. Traveling back to the Swamp for the first time since 2017 will stand as one of the toughest tests of the 2024 campaign.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

All-time-record: Mississippi State leads 8-7

Last meeting in 2022: Mississippi State 42, Texas A&M 24

My take: R.I.P, Mike Leach. Texas A&M’s season completely changed after falling 42-24 on the road against Mississippi State, and in their last 6 meetings, the Bulldogs are 4-2, including two consectuive vicorites since 2021. This has become one of the better rivalries in county, and every Aggie fan is desperate for a rebound at home in 2023.

South Carolina Gamecocks

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

All-time-record: Texas A&M leads 8-1

Last meeting in 2022: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24

My take: Again, Texas A&M’s 2022 is filled with record-setting losses, as the Aggies were a perfect 8-0 vs. South Carolina since 2014, but behind running back Marshawn Lynch (now at USC), the more talented Aggie defense had no answer; but hey, things are finally looking in for the Maroon and White in 2023, and in 2024, let’s hope this matchup continues to be as lopsided as it’s been in the entirety of the series.

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All-time-record: LSU leads 35-23-3

Last meeting in 2022: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

My take: With everything that occurred in the 2022 season for Texas A&M, their season finale against the then-No.5-ranked LSU Tigers, among a packed Kyle Field, endured 60 minutes of pain as Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman and star running back Devon Achane took out their collective frustration on Saturday, Nov. 26. Looking ahead to 2024, no matter when the game is scheduled, Texas A&M vs. LSU is must watch T.V.

Texas Longhorns

All-time-record: Texas leads 76-37-5

Last meeting in 2011: Texas 27, Texas A&M 25

My take: It’s finally back, the greatest rivalry in all college sports. The Lone Star Showdowns’ last edition on the gridiron came during the 2011 season, as Texas, behind a walk-off field goal, escaped Kyle field with a 27-25 victory, and after Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, bad blood has continued between both programs. In 2024, Texas will again travel to Kyle Field, which has become quite controversial, but the game is back, and we all couldn’t be more excited.

