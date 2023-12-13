New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko spends Tuesday recruiting in Houston area

There are many differences between former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and new leading man Mike Elko.

One of those differences is recruiting. While Fisher may have brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, the moves ultimately didn’t pay immediate dividends, leading to his dismissal from College Station.

Elko understands that he not only needs to recruit locally, he also needs to build strong relationships with the high school coaches who are molding the prospects of tomorrow. Elko backed up his words this week by spending Tuesday recruiting in the Houston area.

“Obviously, it’s an extremely talented group of kids,” Elko told Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC 2. “There are a lot of great programs down here. Certainly the proximity to College Station, this is a place where a huge chunk of our roster is coming from consistently. “A lot of great former Aggies, a lot of great current Aggies and hopefully a lot of great future Aggies down here!”

Mike Elko spent his Tuesday recruiting around the Houston area. He’s well aware of the caliber of athletes that come from the H.@NSNationFB | @GalenaParkISD | @RecruitEastside pic.twitter.com/1VH0QKe25p — Chancellor Johnson (@KPRC2Chancellor) December 13, 2023

Seven Aggies hail from Houston currently on the roster: Connor Able, Drake Bhatia, Jacob Graham, Aki Ogunbiyi, Will Smoot, Garrett Townsend and Truette Tumey.

