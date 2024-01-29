Advertisement

Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko to boost staff with former Vanderbilt OC

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko continues to add new faces to the Aggie program and is bringing another coach with SEC experience into the fold. While it’s not 100% locked in yet it’s been reported by John Brice at Football Scoop that former Vanderbilt Offensive Coordinator Joey Lynch will be joining the staff as a senior analyst.

Coach Lynch comes to Aggieland after being let go after two down years for the Commodores, however, prior to that brief stint he had a 10-year career at Ball State where he moved from the wide receivers coach to OC/Assistant Head Coach position. Where Lynch excelled throughout his career has been the ability to develop players no matter the position.

In his one season as OC with Ashland University his work with quarterback Billy Condiff earned him All-American Honors, conference player of the year, and a Harlon Hill Trophy nomination. While at Ball State the coached tight end Zane Fakes to back-to-back All-MAC first team honors, and once as OC he had six players make the All-MAC team as results of producing the top scoring offense in the league. The rounded out that season with a Broyles Award nomination that’s handed out to the nation’s top assistant.

Coach Lynch will serve as a great resource to current Aggie OC Collin Klein as the Aggies look to make major strides on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire