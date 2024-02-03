Texas A&M HC Mike Elko recently visited 2025 4-Star LB out out La Verne (CA)

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has been the hardest working man in College Station this year, taking recruiting visit after recruiting visit, which has continued into February, as the Aggies’ 2025 recruiting class looks to grow tenfold before spring football begins next month.

This week, Elko has already visited several 2025 prospects out of California, including standout 4-star cornerback Chuck McDonald and 4-star linebacker Noah Mikhail out of La Verne, California.

Already landing 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins last weekend, Elko is looking to acquire as much talent as possible at the position for the future. Heavily pursued by USC, Mikhail, who stands at 6-3 and 205 pounds, is among the top defensive athletes in the 2025 cycle.

Possessing the speed, instincts, and tackling ability to excel as either a linebacker or safety at the next level, Mikhail has also played on offense as a running back and wide receiver throughout high school.

During his 2023 junior season at Bonita HS, Mikhail recorded 166 tackles (98 solo tackles), 15 tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions on defense. Offensively, Mikhail netted 363 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, combined with 455 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.

According to 247Sports Composite, Mikhail is currently positioned as the 48th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 5th-ranked linebacker, and the 5th-ranked player in California.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire