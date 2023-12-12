Texas A&M HC Mike Elko will face his former Duke quarterback to open the 2024 season

If you were to bet on future destinations regarding the 2023 college football transfer portal, a sure bet would always be former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard landing in South Bend (IN) with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With veteran QB Sam Hartman out of eligibility and headed to the 2024 NFL Draft, the talented Leonard, who spent three seasons, threw for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just ten interceptions, including 1,224 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Standing at 6’4″ and 212 pounds, Leonard has already received a ton of NFL Draft buzz for 2025, and after Hartman’s statistically successful season with the program, Leonard is a perfect fit in head coach Marcus Freeman’s system.

A dream come true. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ft09Ho4uj — Riley Leonard (@rileyleonard13_) December 12, 2023

Even better, former Duke head coach Mike Elko, now leading Texas A&M into the 2024 season and beyond, is set to host the Fighting Irish on Saturday, Aug. 31, meaning a reunion for the duo, so, to quote Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, “get your popcorn ready.”

While Texas A&M’s SEC schedule dates/times will be released on Wednesday night, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame could end up being the Aggies’ most challenging game of the season, especially since they’ll avoid playing Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia in the first division-less SEC season, and the first year for the 12-team CFP playoff structure.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire