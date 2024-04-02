Texas A&M HC Mike Elko has continued pursuing 2025 4-Star LB and LSU commit Keylan Moses

For those who doubted Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's recruiting chops, 2025 4-star linebacker Keylan Moses revealed that despite his current commitment to LSU, his recent visit to College Station proved that the Aggies are still in play.

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Moses' recent quote regarding how Elko compares to LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed the hard truth that is usually never revealed during the recruiting process, but shouldn't be a surprise for those who have followed both coaches' careers:

"(The Texas A&M Coaches) basically were saying that coach Bryan Kelly is an offensive-minded coach while coach Elko is a pure defensive-minded guy."

When the Aggies hired Mike Elko to replace long-time head coach Jimbo Fisher, hiring a young and up-and-coming offensive coordinator to take the play-calling reigns was always the plan, giving way for Elko, who served as A&M's defensive coordinator from 2018-2021, to serve a new capacity and aid new D-coordinator, Jay Bateman.

Bateman, who also serves as the team's linebacker coach, has been present to sell just how much the program can develop Moses as soon as he steps on campus.

"(Elko) say that if I come to Texas A&M, I have no ceiling."

Keylan is the brother of former stand-out Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, so the football bloodline certainly runs deep.

According to 247Sports Composite, Moses, who is listed as an Athlete, is currently positioned as the 262nd-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 31st-ranked linebacker, and the 5th-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

