Texas A&M HC Mike Elko recently visited a key 2024 OL commit

New Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko is already hard at work representing the program on the recruiting trail, as it was reported earlier this week that in just his second day on the job, the former A&M defensive coordinator began reaching out to every current Aggie commit and prospect he could.

However, Friday’s news that 2024 five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman had flipped his Texas A&M commitment to the Auburn Tigers, a future hole in the offense, has already provided Elko a challenge to attack the transfer portal for experienced receivers, as this season’s addition of former Grand Valley State WR Jahdae Walker is currently a star in the making on the Aggie roster.

Concerning the future of A&M’s offensive line, now-former O-line coach Steve Adazzio, who was dismissed earlier this week, failed to develop a talented group that had yet to live up to its potential, as Elko will likely hire his successor as soon as next week. Needing to add more talent and depth in the trenches, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Ashton Funk is still bought in and reportedly very excited about the program’s future under Elko’s guidance.

Thank you so much @CoachMikeElko and @gray_reed77 for stopping by! Had a great visit, can’t wait to be back up on the 9th!🔒 #GigEm #BTHOeverybody pic.twitter.com/lMG83Jl7gA — Ashton Funk (@AshtonFunk2024) December 2, 2023

This week, Elko and Graduate Assistant for the O-line Grayson Reed visited Funk at his home just a week before taking another visit to College Station on Saturday, Dec. 9. According to 247Sports Composite, Ashton Funk is currently positioned as the 17th-ranked offensive tackle, and the 33rd-ranked player in Texas, as the 6-7, 300-pound athlete is still receiving interest from nearly ever fellow SEC program.

While several commits are still taking in the new hire, Aggie fans can trust that Mike Elko is by far the best representative for Texas A&M Football during the transition.

