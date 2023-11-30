Texas A&M HC Mike Elko makes an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is making the media rounds in just his second full day on the job, first appearing on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show to officially announce to the world that any preconceived notions regarding the program’s mediocrity on the gridiron are coming to an end in 2024 and beyond.

Just hours after his first appearance, Elko made his way to the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his transition after two successful seasons at Duke, already making his mark as the program needs a culture change after the last two seasons under Jimbo Fisher.

Already making multiple changes to the coaching staff, including OC Bobby Petrino, WR coach Daymeune Craig, and OL coach Steve Adazzio, Elko is looking to revamp the Aggies offense. At the same time, the defensive coordinator postion, still held by D.J. Durkin, is something to pay attention to in the coming weeks.

As we all know, your initiation into the SEC coaching ranks has become official once you make it on the Paul Finebaum Show. Here is everything Mike Elko had to say during his interview with SEC Networks’ Paul Finebaum.

Welcome to the SEC Mike!

“You know you’ve arrived in the SEC when you get on the Finebaum Show.”

It's been quite the trip around the sun for Mike Elko since Sunday afternoon

The last couple of days, it has been a whirlwind. There is obviously so much to do and not nearly enough time. I’m trying to get these days to last 48 hours, but I haven’t had much luck with that yet.”

It may be a fast transition, but Mike Elko is here to make his mark from the start

“This obviously feels like it’s happening at warp speed, but you have to prioritize what’s important right now.” “You can’t lose sight of signing day is coming. We have a class of commits that we have to get locked in and signed with us.” “The plate is full every day, but you have to prioritize what matters most and go after it.”

Elko's four seasons in Aggieland had aided his transition, to say the least

“It’s a unique transition, and we’ve never been through one like this before where it is new, and it is fresh, but there’s also so much familiarity with everything around here.”

Elko knows the pieces are in place to compete as soon as next season

“I have a unique perspective on it all. I was here for four years, and I know all of the reasons why this place should win a national championship. Maybe I’ll learn some of the reasons why we haven’t. You come in with a fresh start and a fresh vision and try to do some of the things that you think need to happen to take all of the talent we have and to maximize it and get it out on the field playing the way all Texas A&M fans want to see it play.”

Show, don't tell. Mike Elko gets it.

“What we have to do is roll up our sleeves and go to work.” “We have to stop talking about what Texas A&M is capable of being and start being about it.”

Elko could be bringing in a lot of familiar faces on the staff and roster from Duke

“There is a lot of guys in Durham that fit, and I think are going to make a lot of sense here.” “So those guys, we’re going to try and get here, and there is also 24 years in the coaching industry of relationships built, and then obviously, you’ve got to make sure you’re taking care of the state of Texas and some of those other things.” “We’ll go through a process and get all the pieces together and build the best possible staff for Texas A&M.”

In end, a solid culture creates champions

“We have to put it all together. For whatever reason, the pieces have all been in place, but the puzzle has never been assembled.” “Sometimes people want these big, elaborate, long answers, but it doesn’t really come down to much. Culture wins, and talented culture wins championships. That has been tried and true over the course of college football.” “We have to get that done as quickly as possible because the 12th Man is starving for that SEC championship and the national championship.”

Aggies always take care of Aggies!

“This is an extremely special place when you look at the Aggie Network and how Aggies take care of Aggies.”

Texas A&M is littered with resources and fan support, providing Mike Elko a ton to work with

“We have a lot of advantages to sell down here at Texas A&M. We’ve got to make sure kids are understanding that we’re going to put together a program that develops them into what they’re capable of becoming, both on and off the field.”

As the college football landscape continues to change, Mike Elko knows that Aggies can benefit in the process

“College football is constantly changing, and it’s constantly evolving. It’s hard to sustain success for a long period of time.” “We have to reignite this program. It’s not that long ago that we were 9-1 and should have been in the College Football Playoff… We have to get it back to that level, especially with the expanded playoff.”

