Texas A&M HC Mike Elko’s cornerback haul from the transfer portal might define the Aggies 2024 season

The totality of Texas A&M’s 2024 Transfer Portal additions has been nothing short of spectacular, as new head coach Mike Elko has addressed nearly every position group after quickly examining the strengths and weaknesses the roster presented during the Aggies’ loss to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl last month.

Defensively, several losses to the portal led by former five-star DL Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss) and EDGE Fadil Diggs (transferred to Syracuse) led Elko and his staff to make one of the splashier moves the offseason after acquiring star pass rusher and Bryan, Texas native Nic Scourton, who, in just his second seasons at Purdue led the Big Ten in sacks (10) last season.

However, the five cornerback additions, including Will Lee Jr. (Kansas State), Dezz Ricks (Alabama), Jaydon Hill (Florida), BJ Mayes (UAB), and Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly) will likely have a more significant impact on next seasons results more than the defensive line, as last year’s lack of size, depth and experience gave way to multiple opposing receivers accounting for 100-plus yard outings, including 213 yards for Ole Miss WR Tre Watson.

On paper, Will Lee Jr. (6’3″), who started every game last season for Kansas State, recorded a 76.2 PFF coverage grade and looks like a “plug and play” option. At the same time, UAB transfer BJ Mayes (6’1″) also brings the height, length, and man coverage ability that was dreadfully lacking in the secondary in all of A&M’s 6 losses in 2023.

Former Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks (6’1″) brings the most potential at the spot, as the No.2-ranked cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class has a chance to immediately earn a starting/rotational spot on the outside due to talent alone, getting a chance to suit up as soon as spring football begins.

Depth-wise, Donovan Saunders (6’3″) brings a year of starting experience on the boundary, while Jaydon Hill will likely see time in the slot as he did last season with the Gators. Lastly, returning cornerbacks Jaylon Thomas, Bravion Rogers and Sam McCall may have struggled when thrown into the fire last season. However, the talent is still there, and new CB coach Ishmael Aristide possesses the coaching chops to help aid their transition into year two.

With a bevy of potential offensive juggernauts in SEC next season, including the Texas Longhorns, it’s no surprise that Elko had made these moves in droves.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire