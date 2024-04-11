Texas A&M HC Mike Elko provided several spring practice injury updates during Wednesday's press conference

Every Wednesday, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has stepped up to the podium during the program's spring practice period not just to provide updates on the roster's overall progress but also to keep the entire Aggie media circle "in the know" regarding the team's health ahead of next weekend's Maroon & White spring game.

Throughout the last month and a half, redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman's progress after undergoing surgery a month prior, stemming from his foot injury early last season, has taken center stage. On Wednesday, Elko was sure to update us on his starting quarterback's road to recovery once again:

"He's not at 100%. He's not going to be at 100% coming out of spring. ... He's still able to go, and that's important for him to get the reps."

Based on what we've witnessed this spring, Weigman looks comfortable throwing, though most of his strikes have been in the form of quick outs, slants, and throws down the seam. How many reps will he take in the spring game? That's up to how his final practice week goes, of course.

However, Elko's quote that stuck out the most focused on the importance of repetition and the toughness of the roster, especially the young men who are currently working their way through minor injuries:

"We have guys out there that are nicked up but still understand the importance of going out on the practice field."

Three of those injured players happen to be from the transfer portal, as cornerback Dezz Ricks, tight end Tre Watson, and safety Trey Jones are slowly recovering before April 20.

