The transfer portal is alive and well for college basketball and thousands of players are looking for new opportunities. Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor has seen her share of players enter the portal and was dealt a blow when her top scoring threat for next season, Janiah Baker, along with four other Aggies, entered the portal.

Needing to bring in some experience she is in the market to find a few replacements and she was able to get her first commit in former LSU guard Janae Kent. It was reported by Talia Goodman on April 12 that Kent intended to transfer following Hailey Van Lith and Angelica Velez out of the door.

Kent is a former top-100 player out of high school and saw action in all 32 games last season. While she does need some development, only averaging 8 minutes a game, getting experience playing under a championship-winning coach and practicing against WNBA-caliber players every day should pay dividends.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6CNNhvpH6R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Join us in welcoming Janae Kent to Aggieland. We wish her a healthy and successful career at Texas A&M.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M HC Joni Tayor lands former LSU guard through the transfer portal