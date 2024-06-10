Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao got the nod to start Game 2 against the Oregon Ducks with a chance to help Texas A&M advance to the College World Series. However, his day ended just after 11 pitches once he started feeling some discomfort in his throwing arm. Following a visit to the mound by Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the trainer Sdao was pulled and replaced by Brad Rudis.

The Aggies were still able to rally late in Sdao's absence to beat Oregon and punched their ticket to Ohama. There was a welcome visual at the end of the game when we saw Sdao helping Braden Montgomery onto the field with Ryan Targac, giving us some inclination that the injury to Sdao might not be as bad as first thought.

I am not sure our fanbase understands how heavy (yet light) this photo is.



Ryan Targac

Braden Montgomery

Shane Sdao



Good. 🥹👍 pic.twitter.com/STguo8abIS — 𝖪𝖤𝖫𝖳𝖸 (@KeltAg3) June 10, 2024

If that photo didn't at least give fans some sigh Coach Schlossnagle confirmed that he passed some initial physical test on his arm, but they wanted to be extremely careful with him. He is scheduled to have an MRI sometime in the next week.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M HC Jim Schlossnagle provides early update on Shane Sdao