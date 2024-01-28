Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams speaks after the Aggies’ 71-68 loss to Ole Miss

Texas A&M Basketball (12-8, 3-4 SEC) has dealt with heartbreak after heartbreak during SEC play, starting with their one-point loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks after a career-high 41-point night for star point guard Wade Taylor IV, leading to Saturday’s disappointing blown 7-point lead late in the second half against the visiting Ole Miss Rebels, falling 71-68.

Scoring 30 points on the night, including a late three to bring the Aggies within one point with just 11 seconds remaining, Wade Taylor’s continuous late-game heroics were not enough to save what was a clunky finish after an otherwise inspiring night on offense from an A&M team who shot nearly 40% from the field.

Entering the bye week on a disappointing note, head coach Buzz Williams spoke to the media after the loss, knowing that for his team to find some offensive consistency late in games, more players need to step up outside of Wade Taylor. Losing in front of a packed Reed Arena is a tough pill to swallow, as Williams later noted:

“The crowd’s energy was tremendous. I’m thankful for the students. I’m thankful for everybody. I thought the atmosphere was really good. I wish we had a different result for that crowd.”

Texas A&M will host Florida inside Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will air at 3:00 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN2.

