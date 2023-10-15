Texas A&M hangs on by a thread in latest US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 7

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) heads into their bye week with a two-game losing streak, an offense that’s stuck in a rut, and a looming uncertainty around how the remainder of the season will play out. They also enter the bye with fewer votes by college football’s coaches.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The Aggies are still represented in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, albeit by a very slim margin. The four votes received this week marks a stark decrease from the 22 votes after Week 6, and it continues a three-week trend of diminishing returns in the rankings.

The Maroon and White still have a few notable matchups on the horizon, such as the likes of Ole Miss and LSU. But it’s no secret that they’ll need to drastically steer the ship back on course if they have any hope of thwarting those foes on the road.

Elsewhere, the top four remain unchanged with Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), and Florida State (4) staying put. Washington jumped up one spot to No. 5 after their thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon, in what has become an early contender for the game of the year.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 7:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 7-0 1,516 (4) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,429 (2) – 4 Florida State 6-0 1,390 – 5 Washington 6-0 1,325 +1 6 Penn State 6-0 1,302 -3 7 Oklahoma 6-0 1,260 (1) – 8 (tie) Texas 5-1 1,078 +3 8 (tie) Alabama 6-1 1,078 +2 10 North Carolina 6-0 1,038 +2 11 Oregon 5-1 989 -3 12 Ole Miss 5-1 849 +1 13 Oregon State 6-1 809 +1 14 Utah 5-1 704 +2 15 Tennessee 5-1 663 +2 16 USC 6-1 606 -7 17 Duke 5-1 590 +1 18 Notre Dame 6-2 572 +3 19 LSU 5-2 482 +1 20 Missouri 6-1 368 +5 21 Louisville 6-1 309 -6 22 Air Force 6-0 196 +6 23 Iowa 6-1 192 +6 24 Tulane 5-1 112 +11 25 UCLA 4-2 70 -3

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Washington State; No. 23 Kentucky; No. 24 Kansas

Others Receiving Votes:

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

