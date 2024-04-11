Texas A&M guard Endyia Rogers declares for 2024 WNBA Draft, which is Monday night on ESPN

"These past five years have been nothing short of amazing," Rogers stated via X. "I appreciate everyone who came along this journey with me. It wasn't always easy, but we found a way. I want to thank all my coaches from USC and Oregon for giving me the opportunity to play for their amazing programs.

"To my teammates and coaches at Texas A&M, I am super grateful that I was able to spend my last year of college basketball with you all and experience what it is like to be an Aggie. We did things that people did not expect us to do. Y'all had faith and belief in me like no other. I am thankful for the everlasting memories that I made with you all. I know that we did not finish the season the way that we wanted, but y'all are on the way to something special. Thank you all for everything, I am forever appreciative. As always, Gig'Em!

"To my family and friends, there is no me without you. It has been a journey since I was 4 years old. Y'all made every bit of the journey worth it. I appreciate the everlasting support and the sacrifices made throughout my basketball career. It takes a village. I love each and every one of you guys dearly.

"With that being said, I am going to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the W, and will declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft!"