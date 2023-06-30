What Texas A&M is getting in 4-star wide receiver, Drelon Miller

One of the top playmakers in the Lone Star State is officially staying home after four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Thursday night. The 6-0, 190-pound athlete out of Silsbee, TX chose the Aggies over USC and LSU.

Many scouting outlets list Miller as an athlete, even though he’s logged a high production volume as a wide receiver. Upon closer look at his high school tape, it’s not rocket science to see why his versatile skillset was coveted by so many D1 programs in the country.

He can boast the title of being a 1,000-yard receiver on the gridiron, while he’s no stranger to the hardwood either, having averaged 17.5 points per game during his sophomore season. Additionally, he was a district finalist in the 100 meters in track. That multi-sport experience speaks to his versatility as an athlete, and you can be sure that Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino are going to maximize that strength once he arrives in College Station.

Just take a look at one of the key takeaways from 247Sports National Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks, who evaluated Miller on June 25:

“Devastating offensive weapon who makes plays for his high school team at receiver, running back, and Wildcat QB, accompanied by ample defensive snaps and return game experience. Wins with physical tools, instincts, tenacity, and football IQ.”

Snaps at receiver, running back, and Wildcat QB? Yeah, you can be sure Petrino will be gleaming at every opportunity to scheme Miller open on Saturday afternoons.

In many ways, Miller is equipped to mirror the same type of impact that current Aggie wideout Ainias Smith provides. Though his 2022 campaign was short, Smith saw snaps in the slot (148), backfield (27), wideout (21), and as a punt returner (22), according to PFF. When Smith’s eligibility draws to a close, the Aggies should be well-situated with his heir apparent in Miller on the way.

In reality, the game plan for Texas A&M’s newest commit is simple: get the ball in his hands by any means, and he’ll make defenses pay with yardage after the catch.

With Miller set to follow in the footsteps of Smith, and with a bright offensive mind in Bobby Petrino eager to maximize his potential, it may not be long before we recognize Texas A&M as “wide receiver U.”

