What Texas A&M is getting in 4-star Linebacker, Tyanthony Smith

Texas A&M hit the jackpot on the final two days of June, first landing four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller on Thursday, then earning a massive commitment from four-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith on Friday night after all of us in the media were informed that he was a “silent commit” for Head Coach Lincoln Riley and USC.

To start, Smith’s position versatility at the linebacker position is just one of the many reasons why his rise in the recruiting ranks led to a razor-tight battle between the Aggies, LSU, and USC down the stretch, but what stood the most from a trait perspective are his instincts as the quarterback of the defense, watching plays develop pre-snap at a consistent rate.

These instincts, paired with his ability to shoot through gaps and utilize his length and strength in block shedding, make him a constant terror for running backs, while his pursuit speed in the backfield projects him as a pass rusher off the edge in specific packages. In Pass coverage, Smith’s instincts again come into play in passing lanes, while his 6-1 frame and impressive length frequently place him in pass break-up territory. As 247Sports National Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks puts it, Smith plays hard.

Plays hard with consistent motor. Productive sophomore season. Shows impressive pursuit range and accompanying closing juice. Not a liability in space with functional athleticism to match up with skill players.

Production-wise, Smith’s 2022 junior season at Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas, pervasively displayed a player with impressive speed, range, and tackling ability, while recording 99 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks on the year, sporting a sturdy 6-1, 205-pound frame, which will likely reach the 215 to the 220-pound range during his first offseason at Texas A&M.

Tyanthony Smith is undoubtedly an exceptional athlete on defense, and how Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will use Smith will also depend on fellow linebacker commit Jordan Lockhart’s place in the 2024 linebacker rotation, as both can perform at multiple spots. Either way, expect Smith to become an instant contribution in some shape or form as soon as the 2024 season.

