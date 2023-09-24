Texas A&M gets votes, makes progress in latest US LBM Coaches Poll through Week 4

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) kicked off their conference slate with a 27-10 win over Auburn, but they’re still waiting to get back into the Top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The US LBM Coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The top two spots remain unchanged, with Georgia and Michigan holding firm at No. 1 and No. 2. After Ohio State’s clutch win over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 3. Conversely, the Fighting Irish dropped four spots to No. 13.

Out West in the Pac-12, Oregon jumped up two spots following their 42-6 blowout victory over Colorado. The Buffaloes tumbled out of the Top 25 entirely, though they still received votes after suffering their first loss of the season.

The Aggies have yet to climb back into the Top 25 since their Week 2 loss to Miami, but Saturday’s win over Auburn is another step in the right direction. A win in Week 5 against Arkansas could give another jolt of momentum after the Razorbacks went toe-to-toe with LSU in a 34-31 loss. Their 36 votes this week marks an increase from their 11 votes in Week 3.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 4:

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado; No. 22 Iowa; No. 23 Clemson; No. 25 UCLA

Others Receiving Votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

