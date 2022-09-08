Texas A&M gets commitment from 4-star OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

Texas A&M invested in the future of their offensive line by getting a commitment from four-star recruit TJ Shanahan Jr. from Westlake (Texas).

Shanahan already has the size of an NFL guard, listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is sixth among interior offensive linemen and No. 150 overall nationally. Scouts have raved about Shanahan’s sheer power.

Asked about why he picked the Aggies, Shanahan credited his relationship with coaches Fisher and Addazio. He also said this 2023 class would be special, per Hayes Fawcett at On3.

“It’s a really special group… I understand it won’t be a full class because of the guys that were brought in last year, but when this 23 class gets to College Station I would say you see a lot of us play early.”

One of the most highly-sought linemen left in his class, Shanahan had offers from 38 other schools, including Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

It’s been a good week for the Aggies, who also got a commitment from Bravion Rogers, a four-star DB from La Grange (Texas), the No. 6 corner in the nation.

Shanahan is the fourth offensive lineman and the school’s 11th commit for the class of 2023. Thanks to these new faces, Texas A&M has moved up to No. 24 in the recruiting rankings, only a couple of points behind Florida State and Cincinnati.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 2

Watch: High school sophomore is the first ambidextrous QB

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

List

The top 25: Updated 2023 recruiting rankings

Story originally appeared on High School Sports