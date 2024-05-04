Texas A&M freshman WR Ernest Campbell continues to dominate on the track

Texas A&M and head football coach Mike Elko are gaining one of the fastest athletes in the country in 2024. Three-star wide receiver Ernest Campbell, who also happens to be a star in several events in track & field, has once again conquered the competition in the 100-meter dash.

For the fourth consecutive year, Campbell has won the race in class 2A. This time, he ran a highly impressive time of 10.49, defeating the second-place finisher by .24 seconds. However, this isn't his fastest time, as Campbell finished with a lighting-fast time of 10.22 last May and 10.32 two years ago.

Some Aggie fans may still ask if this track speed transfers to the football field, and the answer is a resounding yes. Standing at 5-8 and just over 150 pounds, Campbell is extremely light on his feet and an instant weapon in the return game. His route-running skills are still a work in progress, but there's a lot of potential once he hits the ground running.

https://twitter.com/gpowersscout/status/1786535532865991042?s=61&t=E0oA3YRFePQgYDpH8DvMmA

