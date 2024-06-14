Texas A&M freshman 3B Gavin Grahovac shares mindset ahead of College World Series

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies utility Gavin Grahovac (9) jogs the bases on a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Texas A&M baseball team begins the College World Series this weekend, freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac spoke to the media after his first practice in Omaha, Nebraska.

The No. 3 Aggies (49-13) face SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

