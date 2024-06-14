Texas A&M freshman 3B Gavin Grahovac shares mindset ahead of College World Series
Before the Texas A&M baseball team begins the College World Series this weekend, freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac spoke to the media after his first practice in Omaha, Nebraska.
The No. 3 Aggies (49-13) face SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M freshman 3B Gavin Grahovac shares mindset ahead of College World Series