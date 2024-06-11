June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr (57) throws against Texas A&M Aggies utility Gavin Grahovac (9) during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 College World Series starting this weekend, Texas A&M's offense will need to rely on the bat of freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac, who recorded one of the Aggies' 12 hits in Sunday's super regional clincher vs. Oregon in one of the more memorable comebacks on the season.

Before the team heads to Omaha, Nebraska, for their Saturday night matchup vs. Florida, Grahovic was named Second Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), which was announced on Monday.

Earning a starting spot as soon as he stepped on campus, Grahovac, who already has a bright MLB future after pulling his name out of the 2023 MLB Draft, is now the second consecutive Aggie selected as an All-American by the publication. He joins current sophomore OF Jace LaViolette and is the sixth Texas A&M player selected in team history overall.

Already named SEC Freshman of the Year, Grahovac has continued to put up impressive numbers this season, batting .306/.403/.616 and setting a program freshman home run record with 22 on the year.

Among the depth chart, Grahovac is tied for first in hits with 79 while producing 63 RBI.

Texas A&M will face Florida on Saturday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M freshman 3B Gavin Grahovac has earned another accolade