Texas A&M four-star LB commit set to visit Texas this weekend

Four-star linebacker, Texas A&M commit Tyanthony Smith has scheduled an official visit with the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to Gerry Hamilton of On3.

Smith is ranked the No. 37 linebacker and No. 62 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class per On3 Sports.

This may be deja vu for Texas fans, as Steve Sarkisian’s staff flipped former A&M commit Anthony Hill Jr. around this time last year and he made an immediate impact for the Longhorns as a true freshman.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Smith was named the district Defensive Player of the Year and recorded four interceptions.

The four-star linebacker from Jasper, Texas, was described as a “bonafide Power Five-caliber linebacker” last year by 247 Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski also made a visit to Jasper High School last week. Stay tuned for a potential flip ahead of the early signing period.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire