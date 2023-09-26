Texas A&M Football Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will usher in the next chapter of the Southwest Classic as they face Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in Week 5. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT from AT&T Stadium, and after a nailbiter matchup between these two last season, a sequel performance could be in the works this weekend.

The Razorbacks always play the Aggies tough in the Southwest Classic, with six of the last ten matchups being decided by single digits. Arkansas’ offense scored at a clip of 32.5 ppg last season and welcomes back one of the SEC’s most respected quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson.

After starting out 2-0 on the season, the Razorbacks have dropped their last two contests against BYU and LSU. In the latter matchup, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels outdueled Jefferson to hand Arkansas its second-straight loss. The Hogs have been without running back Raheim Sanders since he suffered an injury in the season opener, and his status for Saturday’s bout with the Aggies will be key to monitor.

Here’s a preview of Texas A&M’s Week 5 opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2023 Record: 2-2 (0-1 SEC)

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Pittman enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Razorbacks, holding a 21-19 record over that time span. He’s coming off two straight bowl game appearances and wins, with his best season coming in 2021, having finished with a 9-4 record and a 21st-placed finish in the final AP Poll.

Offensive leaders

QB K.J. Jefferson

2023 stats: 70.4 completion percentage, 918 passing yards, 9 TD, 3 INTs, 124 rushing yards, one rushing TD

RB AJ Green

2023 stats: 31 carries, 190 rushing yards, two rushing TDs

WR Andrew Armstrong

2023 stats: 24 receptions, 273 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Even without Rocket Sanders in the fold, Arkansas’ offense has had no qualms in putting points on the board. They’re scoring at a clip of 36.5 PPG (32nd in the country), which is four points more than their average during the 2022 season. In addition to Jefferson’s mobility, A&M’s secondary will need to account for his arm after he was able to push the ball downfield against LSU last weekend.

Defensive leaders

LB Jaheim Thomas

2023 stats: 43 total tackles (16 solo), 5.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks

DL Landon Jackson

2023 stats: 11 total tackles (7 solo), 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks

The Hogs boast the country’s 20th-ranked rushing defense, which is allowing just 3.0 yards per rush attempt. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas leads the team with 43 total tackles, while defensive lineman Landon Jackson ranks third on the team with 2.0 sacks. Arkansas’ pass defense is much more susceptible as they give up 8.4 yards per attempt through the air. Nonetheless, the Aggies can’t overlook them, given how fierce this rivalry has been in recent history.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire