Texas A&M football Week 2 Opponent Preview: Miami Hurricanes

Texas A&M (1-0) will face the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) as the 2023 college football season flips the page toward Week 2. Saturday’s head-to-head marks a rematch after the Maroon and White fended off the Hurricanes 17-9 in a slugfest at Kyle Field back in 2022.

As both programs look to rebound from respective 5-7 campaigns a season ago, a win in Week 2 would garner the respect needed to establish legitimacy in their efforts. Curiously enough, both Texas A&M and Miami added new offensive coordinators to bring their offenses back to life in 2023. The Hurricanes hired Shannon Dawson, while Bobby Petrino’s new offense was on full display in last week’s 52-10 rout of New Mexico.

Here’s a preview of Texas A&M’s Week 2 opponent, the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes

2023 Record: 1-0

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

As Cristobal enters year two with this Hurricanes program, he’ll be eager to notch the type of signature win against an opponent with elite talent across the board. Miami looked good in their 38-3 win over Miami (OH), but the Aggies are bigger, faster, and stronger in comparison. According to the early betting odds, the Hurricanes enter as four-point underdogs heading into Saturday.

Offensive leaders

QB Tyler Van Dyke

2023 stats: 77.3 completion percentage, 201 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

WR Xavier Restrepo

2023 stats: 5 receptions, 68 yards, 13.6 yards per reception

WR Colbie Young

2023 stats: 4 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD, 19.8 yards per reception

Van Dyke may be coming off a down year, but he looked sharp in the Hurricanes Week 1 win, and the Aggies defensive line will need to bring pressure as a means of countering the short to intermediate passing game. Restrepo was the wide receiver name to know last year, but Young could be on the breakout watchlist in 2023, which means Tyreek Chappell should have an ample test ahead of him in Week 2.

Defensive leaders

DL Leonard Taylor

2022 stats: 24 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 INT

DB Kamren Kinchens

2022 stats: 59 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 6 INTs, 1 INT, six pass breakups

Taylor is by far the Hurricanes’ top defensive prospect of this year’s class and is liable to be an absolute terror on the defensive line. The Maroon and Goons must ensure he doesn’t wreak havoc to give Conner Weigman ample time to throw in the pocket. Kinchens is in the discussion for being the top safety in the country, with the expectation that he’ll split time covering Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart on Saturday.

Week 2 Outlook

Texas A&M was far from a good team on the road in 2022, but as we saw in their opener against New Mexico, this team differs from what was on the field last season. The final score of this Week 2 matchup should be much closer than the Aggies’ Week 1 blowout, and for good reason.

The Hurricanes look like an improved team, have talent on both sides of the ball, and have a chip on their shoulder following a dismal showing at Kyle Field last year.

Petrino and DJ Durkin should be given a slight edge against Dawson and Lance Guidry in a matchup of playstyles and schemes. Whereas Miami may struggle to find the endzone and potentially settle for field goals, the Aggies have a creative offense that should allow them to move the chains and put six points on the board.

