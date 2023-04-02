Texas A&M Football vs. Texas named one of the most intense rivalries in college sports

Let’s rewind back to November 26, 2022, as the Texas A&M Aggies just pulled off a 38-22 upset victory over the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers. What made that season finale win taste so sweet? Aside from the fact that it ended LSU’s hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance, the win just so happened at the expense of the Aggies’ heated rival.

It’s one of the many benefits of college sports that fans get to savor: the iconic team rivalry. It doesn’t matter if your team is a behemoth or if they’re at the bottom of the barrel, a win over your dreaded adversary is a moment best celebrated with endless bragging rights.

That element is the inspiration for 247Sports’ latest rankings of college sports’ most heated rivalries. Texas A&M of course made the cut, but as for their most intense rival, it paints a picture of what’s to come in 2024.

The Aggies’ football rivalry with the Texas Longhorns clocked in at No. 11 in the rankings, which is a surprise inclusion given the fact that these two teams haven’t met on the gridiron since 2011. In fact, they’ve purposefully worked to avoid seeing each other during bowl season as well.

That all changes in 2024 when the Longhorns join the SEC, and you can bet this historic rivalry will be ready to add a fresh new chapter to the book.

Texas leads the all-time series between these two programs 76-37-5, but playing against SEC competition is an entirely different beast than the Big 12. With the Maroon and White armed with a talented recruiting class that’s set to make a leap this season, don’t expect this to be a pushover when these two meet in 2024.

The Aggies will be more than ready to show who will be the more dominant SEC school in the state of Texas.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire