Texas A&M football vs. Oklahoma State live score, updates, highlights from Texas Bowl

Texas A&M football on Wednesday takes on Oklahoma State in a 2019 Texas Bowl rematch.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 in SEC play) came out on top in a 24-21 win four years ago, and will look to replicate that success at NRG Stadium in Houston against the 21st-ranked Cowboys (9-4, 7-2 Big 12). All eyes will be on Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who began the season as a third-string quarterback but moved up the ranks due to a foot injury to Connor Weigman and Max Johnson.

In the final two games of the season, Henderson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a victory against Abilene Christian; following that, he threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to LSU. His completion rate stands at an impressive 67.5%.

MORE: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State live with Fubo (free trial)

Oklahoma State's offense will feature plenty of running back Ollie Gordon II, the Doak Walker Award winner who finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. Gordon has totaled 20 rushing touchdowns and 1,614 yards.

Check out all the live updates and scores from the Texas Bowl.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Texas A&M — — — — — Oklahoma State — — — — —

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State live updates, highlights

6:35 p.m.: Texas A&M is set to face off against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl in under two hours.

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Wednesday's Texas Bowl meeting between the Aggies and Cowboys will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: Texas football caps busy national signing day by flipping Texas A&M pledge Tyanthony Smith

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Texas Bowl start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Cowboys will kick off their bowl game from NRG Stadium in Texas at 8 p.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M football gets a win over Texas in recruiting, signs 4-star edge Solomon Williams

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Oklahoma State (-2)

Over/under : 54.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -130 | Texas A&M -110

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 10 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 17 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 10 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Texas A&M 38, Abilene Christian 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 14 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30* Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (Texas Bowl)

Oklahoma State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Friday, Oct. 6 Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21* Saturday, Oct. 14 Oklahoma State 39, No. 24 Kansas 32* Saturday, Oct. 21 Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34* Saturday, Oct. 28 Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oklahoma State 27, No. 9 Oklahoma 24* Saturday, Nov. 11 UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3* Saturday, Nov. 18 Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30* Saturday, Nov. 25 Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (OT)* Saturday, Dec. 2 No. 7 Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21** (Arlington, Texas) Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State score, updates, highlights from Texas Bowl