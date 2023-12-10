Texas A&M Football Transfer Portal Commitment Tracker

The college football transfer portal opened its doors on Monday, Dec. 4, and ever since, 12 Aggies have entered their name, including several starters on offense and defense. Under new head coach Mike Elko, utilizing the transfer portal to benefit the Aggies will be new, as Jimbo Fisher failed to take advantage of the portal throughout his six seasons at the helm.

While many will solely focus on the players who choose to depart, Elko and his staff have already fielded dozens of offers among the thousands of players who have entered the portal, including several in-state athletes looking to stay close to home.

Making headlines on Friday, former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr. visited College Station, while former South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy is in the midst of an entire weekend visit.

To keep all of you in the loop, here is every player who has been offered/committed to Texas A&M until the transfer portal closes on Jan. 2.

Offered: Former North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Offered: Former Old Dominion WR Javon Harvey

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Offered: Former Arkansas linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. (Committed to Ole Miss)

Arkansas transfer linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. has committed to Ole Miss. 📸 @PoohPaul4 pic.twitter.com/C9PuMLSKjH — Sidelines Transfer Portal (@SSN_Portal) December 9, 2023

Offered: Former Vanderbilt WR Will Sheppard

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) runs with the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Offered: Former Kansas State CB Will Lee JR. (visited on Friday, Dec. 8)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Offered: Former North Dakota OL Easton Kilty

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Offered: Former South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy (Visited on Dec. 8-10)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Offered: Former Oregon State DB Jermod McCoy (will visit on Dec. 15-17)

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson catches a pass as he’s brought down by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jermod McCoy during the first half of the annual rivalry game on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Offered: Former Middle Tennessee DT Marley Cook

Middle Tennessee defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (97) celebrates his sack of FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) with Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Marley Cook (57) during the MTSU’s Salute to Veterans football game in the Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire