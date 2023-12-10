Texas A&M Football Transfer Portal Commitment Tracker
The college football transfer portal opened its doors on Monday, Dec. 4, and ever since, 12 Aggies have entered their name, including several starters on offense and defense. Under new head coach Mike Elko, utilizing the transfer portal to benefit the Aggies will be new, as Jimbo Fisher failed to take advantage of the portal throughout his six seasons at the helm.
While many will solely focus on the players who choose to depart, Elko and his staff have already fielded dozens of offers among the thousands of players who have entered the portal, including several in-state athletes looking to stay close to home.
Making headlines on Friday, former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr. visited College Station, while former South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy is in the midst of an entire weekend visit.
To keep all of you in the loop, here is every player who has been offered/committed to Texas A&M until the transfer portal closes on Jan. 2.
Offered: Former North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin
Offered: Former Old Dominion WR Javon Harvey
Offered: Former Arkansas linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. (Committed to Ole Miss)
Arkansas transfer linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. has committed to Ole Miss.
📸 @PoohPaul4 pic.twitter.com/C9PuMLSKjH
— Sidelines Transfer Portal (@SSN_Portal) December 9, 2023