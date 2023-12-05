Texas A&M football transfer portal: Tracking commitments, departures for Aggies

With Jimbo Fisher out and Mike Elko in as coach at Texas A&M, the Aggies, like many programs in the country, are experiencing player exits while recruiting their needs in the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, representing college football's de facto free agency period. The window for players to enter the portal without losing a year of eligibility spans from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, along with a spring window from April 15-30.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) take on No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl, but before then, they'll likely spend time recruiting and figuring out the future roster while preparing for the bowl game.

Here's the list of Texas A&M's additions and subtractions in the transfer portal:

Texas A&M players in NCAA transfer portal

This story will be updated.

S Jardin Gilbert

Gilbert, a junior safety, announced his transfer portal entry on Dec. 4. Gilbert started two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2022, Gilbert made 10 starts with 61 total tackles.

DT Walter Nolen

Perhaps the most intriguing player to enter the portal for the Aggies, Nolen recorded 37 tackles with four sacks this season. Nolen, a sophomore, announced his intention to enter the portal on Nov. 3.

He was the No. 2-rated prospect of the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings and is currently ranked the top player in the transfer portal.

Remington Strickland

Strickland, a sophomore offensive lineman, announced his intention to enter the portal on Nov. 30. The former 3-star recruit appeared in seven games this season.

OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Spasojevic-Moko announced his intention to enter the portal on Nov. 30 after playing sparingly this season. The former 3-star offensive lineman was suspended indefinitely after being arrested for violating a protective order on Sept. 29, according to KBTX.

QB Max Johnson

Johnson, who started five games this season at quarterback, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 26 and committed to North Carolina on Nov. 29. The left-handed quarterback passed for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He played two years at LSU before moving to Texas A&M.

WR Raymond Cottrell

Cottrell announced his transfer portal entry on Nov. 12, as the Aggies received a 30-day transfer portal window for their coach leaving midseason. The freshman receiver caught only one pass for a 13-yard touchdown this season but was a highly touted four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Texas A&M football transfer portal additions

This section will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M transfer portal tracker: Commitments, departures for Aggies