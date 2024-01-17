Texas A&M football team favored for season opener versus Notre Dame

The official beginning of the Mike Elko era in Bryan-College Station is over seven months away but Texas A&M is already favored for its season opener at Kyle Field.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Aggies have opened as 1.5-point favorites for their clash with Notre Dame on Aug. 31. The Fighting Irish will be led by senior quarterback Riley Leonard, who transferred to South Bend, Indiana on Dec. 12 after three years at Duke.

Leonard spent his last two seasons playing for Elko in Durham, North Carolina, which adds even more to the highly-anticipated kickoff to the 2024 campaign. The coach and signal-caller duo went 9-4 in 2022 which earned ACC Coach of the Year honors for Elko. The Blue Devils started the 2023 season 4-3, Leonard suffered a toe injury during a Week 8 loss at Louisville and he never played for Duke again.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams this year, the much wider path to a national championship begins on the final day of August against Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire