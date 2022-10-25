Texas A&M football suspends three players indefinitely after locker room incident, per reports

Texas A&M football has suspended three players indefinitely following a locker room incident last week in South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Freshman defensive back Denver Harris, freshman receiver Chris Marshall and freshman offensive lineman PJ Williams were all suspended after an incident following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Tuesday. The suspension was first reported by TexAgs.com.

The three freshmen are all part of head coach Jimbo Fisher's top-rated 2022 recruiting class. Harris was the No. 23 overall recruit in the nation's 2022 class, according to 247Sports. Marshall was the No. 25 overall recruit and Williams was listed at No. 69.

This is not the first time head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended players this season. Marshall and Harris, in addition to defensive back Smoke Bouie and wide receiver Evan Stewart, were suspended in September for a violation of team rules, forcing the freshmen to miss Texas A&M's 17-9 win over Miami on Sept. 17.

Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups through five games this season. Marshall racked up 108 yards on 11 catches through six games, including four catches for 41 yards in the Aggies' 24-20 loss to Alabama.

Texas A&M will host No. 12 Ole Miss at home on Saturday and attempt to end a three-game losing streak. The Aggies are 3-4 on the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas A&M Aggies football suspends three players indefinitely