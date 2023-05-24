Texas A&M football’s strength of schedule ranks in the top 25, according to ESPN’s FPI

Texas A&M is heading into a pivotal 2023 football season, and that significance is illustrated in the matchups on the horizon.

According to ESPN’s football power index (FPI), the Aggies have the 16th-hardest schedule among all college football teams next season. When drilling down further to the SEC, the Maroon and White boast the ninth-most difficult schedule in the conference.

Per ESPN, leveraging their FPI to determine a team’s strength of schedule ranking is defined as the:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Rank among all FBS teams of remaining schedule strength, from the perspective of an average FBS team.”

When observing the Aggies’ schedule for this coming fall, it’s arguably a tale of two stories when dissecting their slate of non-conference opponents versus SEC foes. Texas A&M by all means needs to execute regardless of the matchup, however, it’s clear that the likes of New Mexico (Week 0), Louisiana Monroe (Week 2), and Abilene Christian (Week 11) pose lesser threats.

For reference, New Mexico and Louisiana Monroe are ranked 126th and 127th respectively in ESPN’s FPI. Abilene Christian is not included given they are an FCS program.

The true barometer for success this season will be how the Aggies fair against the likes of LSU, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, particularly on the road. The Maroon and White face Alabama but will have home-field advantage this season, and arguably a more stable quarterback room in comparison.

Advertisement

Last year’s struggles have been well-documented, but among the Aggies’ greatest obstacles was achieving success away from Kyle Field. The Maroon and White went 0-4 on the road in 2022 while giving up 26.0 PPG (versus 20.7 PPG at home). They understand it’s an area they must address, and should be prepared to put together an effective turnaround.

Much of this year’s core was thrust into the fire last season, so the trials of 2022 should only give this year’s squad an extra chip on their shoulder. The Aggies have a handful of important matchups that could decide their season, but that shouldn’t deter this team from the locked-in mindset they have heading into the fall.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

More Football!

Josh Pate picks who will win an SEC Title first: Texas A&M or Texas? Eight Aggies named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-SEC Honors list 2024 3-Star WR Ernest Campbell is set to visit Texas A&M in June

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire