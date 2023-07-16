Texas A&M football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

Texas A&M football's unofficial kickoff to the season begins Monday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Sixth-year coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive end Fadil Diggs and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will represent the Aggies and speak with the media.

Texas A&M football begins its season Sept. 2 with a home game against New Mexico.

Here's when and how you can watch the Aggies at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt hotel.

Who will be talking to the media? Coach Jimbo Fisher, DE Fadil Diggs, WR Ainias Smith, DT McKinnley Jackson

Time: Approx. 9 a.m. CT on Monday in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network+

