No one can dispute the loyalty and allegiance that is the Texas A&M fanbase, with the 12th Man recently illustrating how locked in they are for the coming 2023 season.

Texas A&M Athletics’ official website shared the news regarding a record ticket renewal rate percentage from Aggie Football season ticket holders:

Aggie Football season ticket holders continue their unwavering commitment to Texas A&M Athletics with 93 percent renewing their season tickets through the 12th Man Foundation for the 2023 season. Additionally, nearly 1,000 new season tickets were purchased during the seat selection process this spring. “We are deeply grateful for the dedication of our loyal season ticket holders,” said 12th Man Foundation President Travis Dabney. “Our donors and season ticket holders are the best in the country, and their support is essential to funding Texas A&M Athletics and ensuring the atmosphere at Kyle Field remains unrivaled.”

As the Aggies enter an exciting and pivotal 2023 season, it’s always satisfying to see the support of the best fanbase in college sports. As the press release aptly noted, the support of A&M’s donor base not only helps fund the athletics program but also makes College Station one of the most daunting places for opposing teams to visit.

Feel free to ask none other than ChatGPT, which ranked Kyle Field among the scariest places to play in the SEC.

It’s not just the players and coaching staff that pose a challenge to any other team; it’s the raucous crowd of 102,733 fans that make Kyle Field one of the most intimidating sports venus, as echoed by media and even rivals alike.

It won’t be long before the 12th Man is back on full display when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico to kick off the 2023 season on September 2. Until then, the continued loyalty and support from the Aggies faithful will only serve as more inspiration ahead of what should be a thrilling football season.

