New Texas A&M football regime recruits No. 1 transfer class in 247Sports’ 2024 portal rankings

Despite losing two 5-star junior prospects, DL Walter Nolen & WR Evan Stewart, in the NCAA Transfer Portal, new head coach Mike Elko and his crew have done a tremendous job recruiting top-tier talent to College Station.

Twenty-three players from the Jimbo Fisher era have departed Aggieland this offseason via the portal, which opened up 23 spots for the coaching staff to fill. Elko’s latest feather in his cap came on Tuesday night as former 4-star Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks committed to play for Texas A&M.

Ricks is 1-of-8 players with a 4-star rating recruited by the new regime. The Aggies are now ranked No. 1 in 247Sports’ “2024 Transfer Football Team Rankings.” There aren’t any 5-star prospects currently on their way to play at Kyle Field but there are plenty of 3-star recruits (13).

With a score of 73.33, the Aggies sit at the top of 247Sports’ transfer leaderboard. Nolen’s new home, Ole Miss, is ranked second with a score of 70.64. Stewart’s new team, Oregon, is slotted at No. 6 with a 62.73 score.

The full list of players suiting up in Maroon & White next season includes Ricks, TE Tre Watson (3-star) from Washington, IOL Dorian Hinton (3) from FAU, LB Scooby Williams (4) & CB Jaydon Hill (3) from Florida, CB BJ Mayes (3) from UAB, IOL Ar-maj Reed-Adams (3) from Kansas, WR Jabre Barber (3) & IOL Derrick Graham (3) from Temple, EDGE Nic Scourton (4) & TE Garrett Miller (3) from Purdue, EDGE Cashius Howell (4) from Bowling Green, DL Rodas Johnson (3) from Wisconsin, S Trey Jones (3) from Central Michigan, K Jared Zirkel (2) from Georgia, LB Alex Howard (3) from YSU, S De’Rickey Wright (3) from Vanderbilt, CB Will Lee III (4) & WR Wesley Watson (3) from Kansas State, WR Cyrus Allen (4) from LA Tech, CB Donovan Saunders (4) from Cal Poly, S Marcus Ratcliffe (4) from San Diego State and RB E.J. Smith (3) from Stanford.

Outgoing players who have already picked a new destination include Nolen, Stewart, LB Jurriente Davis, CB Tony Grimes, WR Jordan Anthony, DL Isaiah Raikes, OT Naquil Betrand, TE Fernando Garza III, CB Deuce Harmon, EDGE Fadil Diggs, TE Jake Johnson, QB Max Johnson, DL LT Overton, S Jardin Gilbert, IOL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, IOL Remington Strickland and WR Raymond Cottrell.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire