Texas A&M Football Recruiting Round-Up: Aggie Pool Party edition

Texas A&M is coming off its busiest recruiting weekend of this year as the annual recruiting pool party began on Saturday, as a large number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits made their way to College Station, Texas to soak in the culture, visit the facilities, and meet with the coaching staff to discuss their impending football future.

Before the weekend even started, two big time surprise visitors were announced, as 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson landed in College Station for an official visit on Friday, and current Alabama commit 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell arrived on Saturday.

Saturday started off with a bang when the No.1 Linebacker, and 15th ranked prospect in the 2023 class Anthony Hill announced his commitment to the Aggies as the clock struck noon, choosing Texas A&M over rival Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma, and USC. Hill is going into this senior season at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

Later that night, the Aggies struck recruiting gold once again, this time receiving the news that Shiner, Texas, Running back Dalton Brooks announced his commitment to Texas A&M, ranked as the 67th player in the 2023 class, and choosing the Aggies over Texas and Alabama. He is presumed to be converted to Safety at the collegiate level.

Then Sunday A&M added their first commitment in the class of 2024 with defensive lineman Daelynn Evans announcing his pledge to the Aggies.

As the Aggies have seemed to finally find their recruiting momentum, more commitments are potentially on the horizon, and we’ll be here to report all of it! Now, here is the list of the visitors this weekend from 2023 class.

5-Star Linebacker and Aggie commit Anthony Hill

5-star Denton (TX) Ryan LB Anthony Hill, Jr made major waves with his Texas A&M commitment on Saturday and immediately hit the ground recruiting @thegoatanthony1 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/CVLX3osfrK — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) July 31, 2022

2023 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson

ICYMI: 2023 USC Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Malachi Nelson arrived in College Station late last night for an unofficial visit Here's the backstory on Nelson and the Aggies, latest intel on two visitors + more names to keep an eye on this weekend (On3+): https://t.co/o5GBfRCPZm pic.twitter.com/4lVrLT12NF — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) July 29, 2022

5-Star Safety and current Alabama commit Tony Mitchell

Late night news? Again? One surprise visitor can now be revealed: 2023 Alabama five-star safety commit Tony Mitchell is currently on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M STORY: https://t.co/PyVB5Fkjsd pic.twitter.com/APinle0ecf — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) July 31, 2022

New Orleans De La Salle Offensive lineman Caden Jones

New Orleans (LA) De La Salle OL Caden Jones 📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/1qW1SEstxY — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

Smithson Valley Offensive lineman and Aggie commit, Colton Thomasson

Smithson Valley OL and Texas A&M commit Colton Thomasson 📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/8kYgFC2uGt — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

La Grange Athlete/Defensive back and Aggie commit Bravion Rogers

La Grange ATH and Texas A&M commit Bravion Rogers 📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/sFzjQ5PT0Q — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

West Orange-Stark Safety Jamaal Shaw

Atascocita Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe

College Station Linebacker Chantz Johnson

Katy Paetow Linebacker and Texas A&M commit Daymion Sanford

2025 Katy Paetow CB Deyjhon Pettaway + Katy Paetow LB and Texas A&M commit Daymion Sanford 📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/lTfbfpBNoO — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

Austin Westlake Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan

Shiner Athlete and recent Aggie commit Dalton Brooks

2023 St Louis, Missouri Running back Jeremiyah Love

St Louis (MO) Christian Brother’s RB Jeremiyah Love 📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/MXBTQYxCPY — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

Converse Defensive lineman Johnny Bowens

Converse Judson DL Johnny Bowens was back in Aggieland this weekend and remains a key target for Terry Price and company. pic.twitter.com/VLEAzqEirA — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022

Northeast (PA) Offensive lineman Naquil Betrand

Texas A&M continues to make a strong impression on Philadelphia (PA) Northeast 2023 OL Naquil Betrand as he prepares to make his college choice August 6 @NBETRAND1 pic.twitter.com/c6CrJ73X0N — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) July 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire