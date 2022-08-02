Texas A&M Football Recruiting Round-Up: Aggie Pool Party edition

Cameron Ohnysty
Texas A&M is coming off its busiest recruiting weekend of this year as the annual recruiting pool party began on Saturday, as a large number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits made their way to College Station, Texas to soak in the culture, visit the facilities, and meet with the coaching staff to discuss their impending football future.

Before the weekend even started, two big time surprise visitors were announced, as 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson landed in College Station for an official visit on Friday, and current Alabama commit 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell arrived on Saturday.

Saturday started off with a bang when the No.1 Linebacker, and 15th ranked prospect in the 2023 class Anthony Hill announced his commitment to the Aggies as the clock struck noon, choosing Texas A&M over rival Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma, and USC. Hill is going into this senior season at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

Later that night, the Aggies struck recruiting gold once again, this time receiving the news that Shiner, Texas, Running back Dalton Brooks announced his commitment to Texas A&M, ranked as the 67th player in the 2023 class, and choosing the Aggies over Texas and Alabama. He is presumed to be converted to Safety at the collegiate level.

Then Sunday A&M added their first commitment in the class of 2024 with defensive lineman Daelynn Evans announcing his pledge to the Aggies.

As the Aggies have seemed to finally find their recruiting momentum, more commitments are potentially on the horizon, and we’ll be here to report all of it! Now, here is the list of the visitors this weekend from 2023 class.

5-Star Linebacker and Aggie commit Anthony Hill

2023 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson

5-Star Safety and current Alabama commit Tony Mitchell

New Orleans De La Salle Offensive lineman Caden Jones

Smithson Valley Offensive lineman and Aggie commit, Colton Thomasson

La Grange Athlete/Defensive back and Aggie commit Bravion Rogers

West Orange-Stark Safety Jamaal Shaw

Atascocita Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe

College Station Linebacker Chantz Johnson

Katy Paetow Linebacker and Texas A&M commit Daymion Sanford

Austin Westlake Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan

Shiner Athlete and recent Aggie commit Dalton Brooks

2023 St Louis, Missouri Running back Jeremiyah Love

Converse Defensive lineman Johnny Bowens

Northeast (PA) Offensive lineman Naquil Betrand

