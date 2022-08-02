Texas A&M Football Recruiting Round-Up: Aggie Pool Party edition
Texas A&M is coming off its busiest recruiting weekend of this year as the annual recruiting pool party began on Saturday, as a large number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits made their way to College Station, Texas to soak in the culture, visit the facilities, and meet with the coaching staff to discuss their impending football future.
Before the weekend even started, two big time surprise visitors were announced, as 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson landed in College Station for an official visit on Friday, and current Alabama commit 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell arrived on Saturday.
Saturday started off with a bang when the No.1 Linebacker, and 15th ranked prospect in the 2023 class Anthony Hill announced his commitment to the Aggies as the clock struck noon, choosing Texas A&M over rival Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma, and USC. Hill is going into this senior season at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.
Later that night, the Aggies struck recruiting gold once again, this time receiving the news that Shiner, Texas, Running back Dalton Brooks announced his commitment to Texas A&M, ranked as the 67th player in the 2023 class, and choosing the Aggies over Texas and Alabama. He is presumed to be converted to Safety at the collegiate level.
Then Sunday A&M added their first commitment in the class of 2024 with defensive lineman Daelynn Evans announcing his pledge to the Aggies.
As the Aggies have seemed to finally find their recruiting momentum, more commitments are potentially on the horizon, and we’ll be here to report all of it! Now, here is the list of the visitors this weekend from 2023 class.
h
h
5-Star Linebacker and Aggie commit Anthony Hill
5-star Denton (TX) Ryan LB Anthony Hill, Jr made major waves with his Texas A&M commitment on Saturday and immediately hit the ground recruiting @thegoatanthony1 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/CVLX3osfrK
— Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) July 31, 2022
2023 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson
ICYMI: 2023 USC Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Malachi Nelson arrived in College Station late last night for an unofficial visit
Here's the backstory on Nelson and the Aggies, latest intel on two visitors + more names to keep an eye on this weekend
(On3+): https://t.co/o5GBfRCPZm pic.twitter.com/4lVrLT12NF
— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) July 29, 2022
5-Star Safety and current Alabama commit Tony Mitchell
Late night news? Again?
One surprise visitor can now be revealed: 2023 Alabama five-star safety commit Tony Mitchell is currently on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M
STORY: https://t.co/PyVB5Fkjsd pic.twitter.com/APinle0ecf
— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) July 31, 2022
New Orleans De La Salle Offensive lineman Caden Jones
[autotag]
New Orleans (LA) De La Salle OL Caden Jones
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/1qW1SEstxY
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Smithson Valley Offensive lineman and Aggie commit, Colton Thomasson
Smithson Valley OL and Texas A&M commit Colton Thomasson
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/8kYgFC2uGt
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
La Grange Athlete/Defensive back and Aggie commit Bravion Rogers
La Grange ATH and Texas A&M commit Bravion Rogers
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/sFzjQ5PT0Q
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
West Orange-Stark Safety Jamaal Shaw
West Orange-Stark S Jamaal Shaw
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/PygLjOxfu1
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Atascocita Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe
Atascocita DT Samu Taumanupepe
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/bTRXDtAqqj
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
College Station Linebacker Chantz Johnson
College Station LB Chantz Johnson
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/eH1HttIhtz
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Katy Paetow Linebacker and Texas A&M commit Daymion Sanford
2025 Katy Paetow CB Deyjhon Pettaway + Katy Paetow LB and Texas A&M commit Daymion Sanford
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/lTfbfpBNoO
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Austin Westlake Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan
Austin Westlake OL TJ Shanahan
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/ecPoc12WR5
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Shiner Athlete and recent Aggie commit Dalton Brooks
Shiner ATH Dalton Brooks
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/b7YH3pxusj
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
2023 St Louis, Missouri Running back Jeremiyah Love
St Louis (MO) Christian Brother’s RB Jeremiyah Love
📍 #PoolPartyAggieland pic.twitter.com/MXBTQYxCPY
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Converse Defensive lineman Johnny Bowens
Converse Judson DL Johnny Bowens was back in Aggieland this weekend and remains a key target for Terry Price and company. pic.twitter.com/VLEAzqEirA
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 31, 2022
Northeast (PA) Offensive lineman Naquil Betrand
Texas A&M continues to make a strong impression on Philadelphia (PA) Northeast 2023 OL Naquil Betrand as he prepares to make his college choice August 6 @NBETRAND1 pic.twitter.com/c6CrJ73X0N
— Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) July 31, 2022
1
1